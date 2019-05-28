|
|
Beloved husband of Susan nee KaupasAdoring and Devoted father of Amanda and KenLoving son of the late Merritt, Sr. and Jean nee EdwardsCherished brother of Cheryl Karr-Appler (James Appler) and the late Brian NapravnikBrother-in-law of Nancy North and Thomas Karr.Loving uncle of Vanessa, Kristen, Arthur and Sara.Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3:00-9:00pm at the Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles, Il 60714Funeral Services 10:30am, Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Funeral Home.Interment private.Past owner of Ace Hardware for 40 years on Irving Park Rd.Louis was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and uncle.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Leukemia Research Foundation www.leukemiafoundation.org in Louis' name would be greatly appreciated.Information: 847 581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 28 to May 29, 2019