Louis Narcisi. Age 84. Longtime Hinsdale resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Graduate of Bloom High School. Graduate of University of Illinois Champaign with a Masters in Architecture. United States Army Veteran. Retired Founder and Partner after 35 years of the Architectural Firm Interplan Practice Ltd. Past member of Idlewild Country Club and the former Chicago Heights Country Club. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Ann nee Hawkins. Loving father of Jill (Ken Fogel) Narcisi, Jay Narcisi, Megan (Scott) Cooper and Ian (Cynthia) Narcisi. Grandfather of Avram and Kier Fogel, Bryn and Ross Cooper. Son of the late Mary nee Novelli and Vincent "Jimmy" Narcisi. Brother of the late Edith (late Angelo) DePaoli. Uncle and friend of many. Memorial visitaton at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Saturday October 10th from 12:00 Noon until time of memorial services at 4:00 pm. Private inurnment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.