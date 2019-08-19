|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Louis P. Buffardi announces his passing into Heaven on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 76. Lou is lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Claire L. Buffardi, nee Sasgen; his children Elizabeth (Kevin Smith) Buffardi, Ali (Dave) Zimmermann, and Christopher (Amy) Buffardi. Lou is fondly remembered by his 4 grandchildren; Luke and David Zimmermann, and Caiden and Alana Buffardi. Lou is also survived by his loving brother James (the late Lynne) Buffardi and his loving sisters Carmellyn Panzarella and Donna (Tom) Hornsby; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, August 22nd, 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, Illinois 60521. Family and friends to gather for a Mass of Celebration on Friday, August 23rd at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Avenue, La Grange, Illinois 60525. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louis Buffardi can be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 or , 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomerhinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019