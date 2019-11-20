|
Louis Peter Cipparrone, 88, Korean War Army Veteran, Beloved husband of Joann (nee Greene) Cipparrone; Devoted father of Mickie (Chuck) Kerr, Louis, Jr. (Carolyn), Cathy, Debbie (John) Figel, and Pete (Kris); Loving son of the late Peter and Angeline Cipparrone; Cherished Grandfather of Danny, Kristen, Michael (Jane), Johnny, Micheline, Meghan, Tommy, Louie, Lizzie, Sam, Claire, Kate, Joe, and Grace; Dearest brother of Bill (the late Shirley), Rose (Jerry) Mele, and the late Eugene; dear brother-in-law of Tom (Jayne) Greene, Larry (Aiko) Greene, and the late Darrill (Brenda) Greene; Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3 - 9 p.m. at Salerno's Galewood Chapels 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, IL., Funeral Friday morning 11:30 a.m. from funeral to St. Giles Catholic Church 1045 Columbian Ave. Oak Park, IL. for Mass 12:30 p.m., Interment will follow to Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Kindred Hospice 800 Enterprise Dr., suite #111 Oak Brook, IL. 60523 or www.Fisher House.Org (benefits families of a veteran) appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 773-889-1700 or www.Salernofuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019