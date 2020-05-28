Louis R. "Whitey A" Aidinovich, age 87, 126th Air Police Squadron/USAF Veteran, born September 24, 1932, at rest May 22, 2020. Dear son of the late Peter and the late Bessie Aidinovich (Pioneers of Garfield Ridge). Beloved husband of the late Virginia. Loving grandfather of Gina (Mike) Henriksen, great-grandfather of Kayla and Steven, and great great grandfather of Ariella and Jaxon. Fond brother of the late Lorraine (the late Wayne) Shumway, the late George (Jeanette) Aidinovich, and the late Emil Aidinovich. Fond uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle of many. Dear friend to many.



Retired truck driver for Teamsters Local #786 – Building Material & Lumber Carriers. Life member of Marvin Seeman–Garfield Ridge American Legion Post #1112. Member of the Illinois Patriot Guard, Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run, Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade, UPA, IPA, LPA, ELKS Lodge #2254. Lou was a musician at many local & national polka clubs.



A special thank you to the staff of the Manteno Veterans Home, especially his caregiver Rose Cizek.



Due to the COVID-19 concerns, services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.





