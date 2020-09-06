Louis R. "Louie" Cosco, Retired CFD, age 86, late of Mount Greenwood formerly of Grand Crossing. Beloved husband of Joan nee Basil; devoted father of Jean (Dave) Mitchell, Russell Cosco, Toni (Bob) Lynch, and Luke (Kelly) Cosco; proud grandfather of Traci (Matt) Ceretto, David (Bridgette) Mitchell, Dennis Mitchell, Luke Cosco, Amanda Cosco, and Ryan Cosco; cherished great-grandfather of Emma Mitchell, Paige Mitchell, Elizabeth Mitchell, Lily Ceretto, and Lauren Mitchell; loving brother of Marian (late John) Siciliano; dear brother-in-law of Tony Basil, the late Mary (late Bob) Canavan, Jean (late Joe) Zubeck and James (Julie) Basil; kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud Member of the Gaelic Fire Brigade, B.O.B., and Local 2. Family will gather privately on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christina Church for Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service) (708) 460-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com





