Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Louis R. Schmitt Obituary
Louis Richard Schmitt, 91, formerly of Palatine. Beloved husband of the late Marie "Mary", nee Iuorio. Loving father of Richard (Stacey August) Schmitt. Cherished brother of Constance (the late Jerome) Forester, Bernard (the late Margaret) Schmitt and Rose Mary (the late Joseph) Francis. Brother-in-law of the late Sarah and Vincent (Anne) Iuorio. Proud uncle of Jerome (Jackie), Robert (Margie), Mary, James (Sue) Forester, Ruth Mary (Terry) Blevons , Edward (Barbara), Barbara Schmitt, Constance (Jeff) Mutchmore, Mary Margaret Schmitt, Amy (Gary) Distad, Jean (Jim) Marco, Dean (Jeanne), Jeff (Tena), Scott (Carol) Francis, Alex (Barbara), Tom (Cathy), Vince (Julie) Iuorio, Mary Frances (Paul) Preissing, Jim (Margaret), Paul, and Steve "Chip " Iuorio and fond great-uncle of many. As an over-the-road truck driver for 40 years and lifelong Teamster, Louis worked tirelessly and continually sacrificed to provide a great life for his family. He joins his wife Mary, who preceded him 22 years ago in death, and was the love of his life. A Packer fan living most of his life in the land of the enemy (Bears fans), Louis still managed to build lasting friendships at the many diners that were a staple of his work and retired life. Though typically a man of few words, he will be remembered for the way he always made his extended family and friends feel special with cards to celebrate their birthdays and other special occasions. Funeral services Friday, February 22nd, 2019, 9:30 AM, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, to St Theresa Catholic Church for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. For additional info, call 847-359-8020 or visit Louis's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com?. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 (https://www.misericordia.com) in honor of Michael and Alex Iuorio (Louis's great-nephews)
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
