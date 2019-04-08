Home

Louis R. Walzel Obituary
FLAGLouis R. Walzel age 82 Proceeded in death by his father Louis Walzel and Eleanor (nee Heidt). Beloved husband of Patricia A. Loving father of Richard, Mark (Maria) and Greg (Jen). Dearest grandfather of Nick, Anneliese, Alex, Ben and Jonathan. Dear brother of Clifford (late Ardeth) and the late Theodore J. (Late Constance) and Alfred (Patricia). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 8:30 AM until time of funeral service 9:30 AM from TOHLE FUNERAL HOME 4325 W. Lawrence Ave. to St. Edward Church 4350 W. Sunnyside, Mass 10:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2019
