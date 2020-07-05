Louis Robert Joachim, 62, of Washington Township, NJ left this world after a battle with 9/11 related prostate cancer on June 7, 2020. He passed in his home in Chicago surrounded by cherished friends and family who loved him.
Lou touched anyone who came into contact with him with an affable nature, an insouciant personality, and the warmest smile that would brighten anyone's day. Born in New Jersey, Lou moved to Chicago after graduating from St. Bonaventure University putting down deep roots in the city he would call home. He worked as an options trader, first at the Chicago Board Options Exchange then at the American Stock Exchange in New York. Lou had an enthusiasm for life and was always game for a new adventure. He was devoted to his friends and family in a way that showed his enormous heart and deep soul. Lou will be missed tremendously and the world is a lesser place without him.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Paul Joachim and Betty Joachim, his beloved sister Peggy Gallagher and cherished niece Lindsay Gallagher. Lou is survived by his brother Paul Joachim (Karen); sister Maryann Bruno, and nieces and nephews Michael Gallagher, Jr., Paige Gallagher, John Gallagher, Stephen Joachim, Jonathon Bruno, and Sara Bruno. Lou also leaves behind his chosen family, the dear friends he met along his journey; the high school & college friends, the trader friends, the gay friends, the boyfriends, the bear friends, and the softball friends. He loved them all and the impact he left behind will never be forgotten.
A Memorial Service will be held in Chicago at a later date, when a true celebration of life can happen in person. In honor Lou's life a donation can be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (cure.pcf.org
).