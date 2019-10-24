|
|
Louis Robert Quinlan, 93, of Northbrook, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2015. Lou was born September 26, 1921 in Wilmette, Illinois to George Austin II and Lizzie Mai (Roberts) Quinlan. Lou was a first lieutenant in the Army Air Force during World War II and was the navigator for a bomber during the war. Lou graduated from Purdue University in June, 1949 with a BS in Civil Engineering. He worked for Cook County Highway Department from 1949 until his retirement in 1981. Lou married Joan D. Schmolze in June, 1953 in Wilmette, Illinois. They divorced in 1973. Lou married Kathryn Eileen Anderson in March, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois. Lou was avid sailor, owning and racing several boats as well as crewing for many races in the Chicago area. Lou is survived by his wife Kathryn and children Kathleen Quinlan (Brian Huggins) of Peoria, Illinois, Terrence Quinlan of Glenview, Illinois and Anne Quinlan of Northbrook, Illinois and 6 grandchildren: Elizabeth and Christine Huggins, Kelly Quinlan, Kachina, Malcolm and Shannon Ostrenga. Services and interment will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019