Louis S. Guidarelli was born in Chicago, IL on April 13, 1935 and died peacefully in Naples, FL with family at his side on July 18, 2020.



Beloved Husband, lifetime love and best friend of Rosemary (nee Marubio). Lou and Rosemary were married for 63 years and friends since childhood.



Loving Father of five children: Margaret (John Pelletier), Mary Alger (Joseph), Louis S. Jr. (Tammy), George (Dawn) and Matthew (Rosa).



Devoted Grandfather of Joseph, Nicholas, Louis John, Frank, Lauren, Madeline, Louis Vincent, Emily, Matthew and Anthony.



Fun loving Uncle Lou to Guidarelli, Cupuro, Marubio, Piazza, Carini & Callahan nephews and nieces.



Lou was a kind hearted, hard-working family man who gave his time and talent to many people and charitable organizations throughout his life. After graduating from DePaul Academy in 1953, Lou served in the US Army, worked in the family business, Guidarelli Nut Company (an importer of nuts) for many years and finished his career working in sales for WR Grace. He always made time for family; imparting his kindness, strong work ethic and sense of humor.



He spent 23 years of retirement between Lake Delavan, WI and Marco Island FL. Lou was active in the Catholic Church since the 1960s serving as a lector, usher and 4th degree Knight of Columbus, Past President of the Italian American Society in Marco Island, Responsible for putting up the Christmas Tree on Marco Island for 15 years, Active volunteer and leader of other volunteers at the Marco Health Care Center, and served on multiple condominium boards.



A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church in Elkhorn, WI.



The family has deep gratitude for Lou's love in their lives. Heartfelt thanks to the Memory Care Team at Barrington Terrace for the professional, compassionate and loving care he received at the end of his life. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Barrington Terrace Evergreen Unit at 5175 Tamiami Trail, East Naples, FL34113. Contributions may also be made in Lou's name to the Naples Senior Center 5025 Castillo Drive, Naples, FL 34103 who fund the Alzheimer's Respite Program at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Marco Island FL.





