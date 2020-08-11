1/
Louis Sherman
1927 - 2020
Louis Sherman, age 92, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea Sherman. Loving father of Eric Sherman and the late Brian Sherman. Beloved step-father of Art (Jeanne) Holecek, David (Joy) Holecek, James (Mary) Holecek and John (Patricia) Holececk. Cherished grandfather of 16 grandchildren. He also is survived by his former spouse Norma Sherman. Louis served as the Steger Village President for 40 years. He was a past president of the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association and a former board member of the Illinois Municipal League. He was a proud World War II Army Veteran. Louis was a Life member of the Steger Kiwanis Club and formerly served as Kiwanis Lieutenant Governor of Division 23. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation, Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m.at Smits-Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd Steger, IL. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Liborius Catholic Church, 71 W 35th St, Steger, IL 60475. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In Lieu of flowers memorials to St. Liborius Church or Marian Catholic High School appreciated. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Liborius Catholic Church
Steger Memorial Chapel - Steger
3045 Chicago Rd
Steger, IL 60475
August 11, 2020
Our family is keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers. He will be dearly missed.
Amber Rossi-Sundin
Friend
August 10, 2020
I worked with Lou for 3 years. To me it seemed like he always wanted to keep the peace. I will miss him.
Carla Peternell
Coworker
