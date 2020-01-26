Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:15 AM
Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ the King
1501 S. Main St.
Lombard, IL
Louis Smotrys Obituary
Louis C. Smotrys, age 72, of Lombard. Loving father of Steven (Lauren) Smotrys, Jennifer (the late John) Jaloway, and Michael (Jessica) Smotrys; dear son of the late Carl and Helen Smotrys; devoted grandfather of 12; fond brother of Susan (John) Wick, Joan (Jim) Opoka, Maryanne (Phil) Jackson, and the late Larry Smotrys; uncle of many nieces and nephews; loving companion of his dog Angel.

Visitation Sunday, January 26, 3-9pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:15am from the funeral home to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 10am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Marklund Children's Home, 164 S Prairie Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
