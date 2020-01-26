|
Louis C. Smotrys, age 72, of Lombard. Loving father of Steven (Lauren) Smotrys, Jennifer (the late John) Jaloway, and Michael (Jessica) Smotrys; dear son of the late Carl and Helen Smotrys; devoted grandfather of 12; fond brother of Susan (John) Wick, Joan (Jim) Opoka, Maryanne (Phil) Jackson, and the late Larry Smotrys; uncle of many nieces and nephews; loving companion of his dog Angel.
Visitation Sunday, January 26, 3-9pm at Knollcrest Funeral Home, 1500 S. Meyers Rd. (3 blks. So. Of Roosevelt Rd.) Lombard. Funeral Monday, 9:15am from the funeral home to Christ the King, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Mass 10am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Marklund Children's Home, 164 S Prairie Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108, are appreciated. Funeral info: (630) 932-1500 or www.knollcrest.net.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020