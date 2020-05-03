Louis Sotonoff
Louis "Lou" Sotonoff, age 82, passed away April 30, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Roberta, and his daughters Jamie (Joe) Bartosch and Caryn Sachs. Proud grandfather to Annie, J.J., Sam and Levi. Lou was a beloved pharmacist and the longtime owner of Linden Pharmacy in Wilmette. Due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral service will be private. Donations can be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, www.michaeljfox.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
