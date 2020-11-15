Louis "Lou" Woloshin, age 94, died of COVID, beloved husband for 65 years of the late Renee, nee Swartz; loving father of Ellen (Marty) Kander, Larry (Ronna) Woloshin, and Susan (Jerry) Sajovic; adored Baba of Julie (Zach) Pastko, Carli Kander, Evan (Julie) Kander, Jonathan Sajovic, Abby (Tony) Brosio, and Chad (Emily) Sajovic; Great Baba of Serena, Ethan, Aubrey, Jack, Charlie, and Delaney; devoted son of the late Charlie and the late Ray Woloshin; dear brother of the late Billy (Roz) Woloshin; fond brother-in-law of the late Shirley (late Mac) Fishbein and the late Merrill (Eleanor) Swartz; treasured uncle and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Monday, 2:00 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Lou's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up approximately 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, www.allbloodcancers.org
or Weinberg Community for Senior Living, cje.net/weinberg-community-senior-living
