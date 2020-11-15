1/1
Louis Woloshin
Louis "Lou" Woloshin, age 94, died of COVID, beloved husband for 65 years of the late Renee, nee Swartz; loving father of Ellen (Marty) Kander, Larry (Ronna) Woloshin, and Susan (Jerry) Sajovic; adored Baba of Julie (Zach) Pastko, Carli Kander, Evan (Julie) Kander, Jonathan Sajovic, Abby (Tony) Brosio, and Chad (Emily) Sajovic; Great Baba of Serena, Ethan, Aubrey, Jack, Charlie, and Delaney; devoted son of the late Charlie and the late Ray Woloshin; dear brother of the late Billy (Roz) Woloshin; fond brother-in-law of the late Shirley (late Mac) Fishbein and the late Merrill (Eleanor) Swartz; treasured uncle and friend to many. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Monday, 2:00 p.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Lou's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up approximately 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation, www.allbloodcancers.org or Weinberg Community for Senior Living, cje.net/weinberg-community-senior-living. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
02:00 PM
livestreamed
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
