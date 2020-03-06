|
Louis Zupancic, age 76; Co-Founder of Tri-Tech Electric; beloved husband of Elizabeth nee Roti; loving father of Sandra Rosalia, Jennifer (Eric) Hoffman, Christine (Sean) Anderson, Catherine (fiancé Brandon Kersey), and Victoria; dear Papa of Anthony, Joseph, Ellie, Amalija, Hannah, and Bettina; fond brother of Marija (Frank) Rojc and Valentine (Martina) and the late Amalija (Tone) Meznarsic, Cvetka (Joe) Majcan, and Frank (Josephine); uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 12 – 5 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Funeral Monday meeting at St. Mary's Seminary, 14246 Main Street, Lemont, IL 60439 for a 10:00 A.M. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
