Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Cletus Parish
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Callaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise A. Callaghan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise A. Callaghan Obituary
Louise A. Callaghan, age 92, of LaGrange; loving wife of Francis for over 70 years; sister to the late Hal, John, and Richard Gallimore; great Mom to Mary Lou (Thomas) Hurley, Michael, the late Stephen, the late Mark, Jean (John) McQuillan, Beth (Mike) Puntini, and Matthew (Helen); devoted Grandma of Peter, Paul, Kevin, Patrick, Amy, the late Daniel, Molly, Johnny, Christopher, Gina, Matthew, Annie, Andrew, Katie, Erin, Mikey, and Bridget; proud great-grandma of Spencer, Kelsey, Mackenzie, Brice, Adelyn, Delaney, and Brayden. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of funeral prayers, 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Procession to St. Cletus Parish, LaGrange to follow for 11:15 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's name to a are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now