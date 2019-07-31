|
Louise A. Callaghan, age 92, of LaGrange; loving wife of Francis for over 70 years; sister to the late Hal, John, and Richard Gallimore; great Mom to Mary Lou (Thomas) Hurley, Michael, the late Stephen, the late Mark, Jean (John) McQuillan, Beth (Mike) Puntini, and Matthew (Helen); devoted Grandma of Peter, Paul, Kevin, Patrick, Amy, the late Daniel, Molly, Johnny, Christopher, Gina, Matthew, Annie, Andrew, Katie, Erin, Mikey, and Bridget; proud great-grandma of Spencer, Kelsey, Mackenzie, Brice, Adelyn, Delaney, and Brayden. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of funeral prayers, 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 1 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Procession to St. Cletus Parish, LaGrange to follow for 11:15 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Louise's name to a are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019