Louise Bobker, nee Bernheim, age 86, loving mother of Lynn (Richard) Garb, Robert (Chantal) Simon and Michael Simon; adored Oma of David, Jen, Chrissy, Robby, and Ryan; cherished sister of the late Fred (late Nelida) Bernheim; treasured aunt, great aunt, and friend to many. Graveside service Thursday, 12 Noon at Jewish Oakridge Cemetery, 4301 Roosevelt Rd., Hillside. Past president and life-member of Hadassah, Louise also loved to read and lead Indian Trails Library book discussion groups. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org/regions/chicago-north-shore and JourneyCare Hospice, www.journeycare.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019