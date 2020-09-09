88 entered into eternal life on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born and raised in Chicago by her parents Louis and Mary (nee Griesman) Maltezos along with her late brothers James, George and John. She is survived by her sister Christine and sister in-law Naja. She offered endless love and support to her two daughters Mary (Nick) Rowe and Renee (George Charalab) Maltezos, three grandchildren, Paul VanDine, Kristan VanDine, James Maltezos, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The world has said goodbye to a trailblazing original. A woman filled with unshakeable courage who stood up for the underdog, gave selflessly and loved unconditionally. Louise's smile lit up the room and her beautiful voice could often be heard filling the air with song. Her sense of playful adventure brought joy and happiness to those around her. We will be forever grateful to her for having shown us what we could be, how we could give, and what a well-lived life is. We are all better for the blessing of having shared in her life.
Visitation Wednesday, September 9th, 4:00-8:00pm at Cooney Funeral Home (625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL). Funeral Mass Thursday, September 10th at 10am at St Paul of the Cross Church (320 S. Washington Ave, Park Ridge, IL) Interment Private.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Greek American Rehab & Care Center, 220 1st St. Wheeling, IL 60090. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com