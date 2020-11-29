Louise Caroline Pitluck, 90, of Chicago and recently Smith Village, passed away on November 23, 2020. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Andrew Pitluck, her grandson Marc, and parents Peter and Eva (Fritz) Wagner. She is survived by her children Philip (Alice Goodyear), Michael (Joann De Angelo), Mark (Peggy O'Neil) and Carol (Bruce) Meier; treasured grandchildren Ellen, Daniel, Philip, Meagan (Michael), Molly (Philip), Matthew (Melissa), Samuel, Jonathan, Elizabeth; and great grandchildren Viven, Ava, Edith and Eloise. Additional survivors include seven of her ten siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Louise's life will be held when it is safe to gather.





