Louise Caroline Pitluck
Louise Caroline Pitluck, 90, of Chicago and recently Smith Village, passed away on November 23, 2020. Louise was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Andrew Pitluck, her grandson Marc, and parents Peter and Eva (Fritz) Wagner. She is survived by her children Philip (Alice Goodyear), Michael (Joann De Angelo), Mark (Peggy O'Neil) and Carol (Bruce) Meier; treasured grandchildren Ellen, Daniel, Philip, Meagan (Michael), Molly (Philip), Matthew (Melissa), Samuel, Jonathan, Elizabeth; and great grandchildren Viven, Ava, Edith and Eloise. Additional survivors include seven of her ten siblings and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Louise's life will be held when it is safe to gather.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
November 26, 2020
I loved Louise's spirit she was quite feisty, and had a gentle soul. May she rest in peace.
Diane Morgan
