Louise E. Cebulski (nee Ptack), age 74, of Woodridge, IL, at rest March 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born February 10, 1945 in Chicago, IL to George and Ruth Ptack. Beloved wife of John; loving mother of John (Debbie) Cebulski, Carey (Thomas) Snyder and the late Shirley Cebulski; devoted grandmother of James Johnson, Nate Nall and Thomas, Abby and Jacob Snyder; dearest great-grandmother of Ben; dear sister of Shirley Steger; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday March 9, 2019 at 4 P.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Visitation Saturday from 2 P.M. till time of services. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to (stjude.org) or of Chicago () Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019