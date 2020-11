Louise Claudette Pandley, age 62, passed away on October 24, 2020. Born in Tampa, Florida, she was predeceased by her parents, Lola Cox and Johnnie Pandley Jr., and sister, Anita Frankcene. Claudette had a wonderful career in Banking, and was dearly loved by her St. James A.M.E. Church family and Robbins neighborhood. Her legacy lives on in her sister, Zabrina, and niece, Carolyn "Dee-Dee". A private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Tampa.





