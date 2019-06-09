|
Louise E. Dieterle, age 92, a resident of Chicago, IL since 1987, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Artis Senior Living of Lakeview, Chicago, IL. She was born October 14, 1926 in Chicago. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 14, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. Future inurnment: St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019