Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
831 N. Arlington Hts Rd.
Arlington Hts, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Disabato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Elvera Disabato


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Elvera Disabato Obituary
Louise Elvera (nee Antonucci) Disabato, age 97, of Vernon Hills, loving wife of the late Conrad S.; Loved mother of Dianne (Fred) Forst, Michael (Roxann), and David (Annie), cherished grandmother of James Conrad Forst, Nicholas (Erin) Disabato, Valerie (Chris) Horsfall, Ann (Bryan) Wasserman, Elena Disabato, and Candice Tostado, great grandmother of Brandon and Abigail; fond sister of Raymond (Marlene) Antonucci, The Late Elvera Bean, and the late Joseph Antonucci. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of prayers at 11:15 AM at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts, Illinois 60004, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Hts Rd., Arlington Hts, IL, for Mass at 12:00 PM. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to , P.O. Box 2151, 501st St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at ww.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -