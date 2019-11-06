|
Louise Elvera (nee Antonucci) Disabato, age 97, of Vernon Hills, loving wife of the late Conrad S.; Loved mother of Dianne (Fred) Forst, Michael (Roxann), and David (Annie), cherished grandmother of James Conrad Forst, Nicholas (Erin) Disabato, Valerie (Chris) Horsfall, Ann (Bryan) Wasserman, Elena Disabato, and Candice Tostado, great grandmother of Brandon and Abigail; fond sister of Raymond (Marlene) Antonucci, The Late Elvera Bean, and the late Joseph Antonucci. Visitation Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of prayers at 11:15 AM at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts, Illinois 60004, proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Hts Rd., Arlington Hts, IL, for Mass at 12:00 PM. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to , P.O. Box 2151, 501st St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101-2151. Funeral Info. & condolences can be given at ww.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019