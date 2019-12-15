|
|
Louise Farrell, nee Fijolek, 90, formerly of Arlington Hts; loving wife to the late John; loved mother to John (Sue), Janet (Gene), and Joanne (Len); cherished grandmother to Katherine and Mark; dear sister to the late Michael; sister-in-law to Geri; fond aunt to several nieces and nephews. Louise was a graduate of Alvernia High School and Loyola University, Chicago. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers will be held 10:15 pm, Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Our Lady of the Wayside Elementary School, c/o Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Hts., IL 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019