Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Farrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Farrell Obituary
Louise Farrell, nee Fijolek, 90, formerly of Arlington Hts; loving wife to the late John; loved mother to John (Sue), Janet (Gene), and Joanne (Len); cherished grandmother to Katherine and Mark; dear sister to the late Michael; sister-in-law to Geri; fond aunt to several nieces and nephews. Louise was a graduate of Alvernia High School and Loyola University, Chicago. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers will be held 10:15 pm, Monday, December 23, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Our Lady of the Wayside Elementary School, c/o Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Hts., IL 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -