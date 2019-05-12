Louise "Lulu" Gremley. Artist, World Traveler, Gourmet Cook, Mother, Grandmother & Great Grandmother. Born in 1930 in Chicago she received a Bachelor & Master Degree in Education from University of Illinois and then married Richard G. Gremley. Her warm heart took her and the family to Florida to escape the cold weather of Chicago. Lulu's love for travel dates back to the era of the four prop Air France 14-hour flights from New York to Paris in the 1950's. Even after her husband Richard and travel partner of 40 years passed Lulu continued to explore the world. She would mix her artistic spirit with travel by going to artist colonies in Italy, France, Colorado, North Carolina & New York for months at a time. Her love of art was only exceeded by her love for her family. She is survived by three sons; Richard, Kurt, and Chris, three daughters in laws; Karla, Ginny, and Nancy, two grandchildren; Nicholas and Jared, and one great grandson; Harrison. Lulu passed peacefully in the arms of her youngest son at 89 on May 4, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on May 18 at Griffin Cline Funeral Home 720 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton where family will receive friend beginning at 10:30 am with a reception at Mar Vista Restaurant on Longboat Key starting at 3:00 p.m. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary