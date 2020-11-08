Louise M. Jacobs (7.22.1929 – 11.7.2020) died peacefully in her Deerfield, IL home in the loving companionship of Bernadette Herman, her soul mate of 50 years.







Louise explored many paths in her 91 years. First and foremost, she was a healer of hearts. Her magnetism with kids and her passion for helping people carved out a robust career as a therapist serving hundreds of youths and their families. Louise was a teacher who, right up to her death, never stopped learning. She began her formal educational career in 1950 and taught grades four through graduate school. Her love of teaching was informed by her graduate degrees in History and Counseling Psychology.



Louise became an administrator and leader because she wanted to make changes in the culture of schools. She was the cofounder of a school for students with behavioral issues. The life-changing lessons she gained from those students launched a successful career as cofounder of Pathways to Learning where Louise crossed the country to teach and coach parents, educators, and students.



Louise climbed mountain ranges in her life, but none so challenging as those of the past six years. She watched her memories fade one by one but desperately hung on to cognition. She beckoned us not to feel sorry for her but rather asked that we help her to help others.



Louise was a cherished member of the extended Jacobs (Schroeder, Walz) family. And she became an integral loved member of the Herman family who eagerly welcomed her as a wise senior of their clan.



While Covid prohibits us from gathering in person to celebrate Louise's life, it also challenges us to remember that each day we can and must celebrate her powerful legacy. In Louise's honor, please do something specific now to make this world more respectful, responsible, just.



In time we plan to announce a venue in which we can gather together to share live hugs and stories that lighten our heavy hearts. Louise shared her light and love for 91 years and is now granted eternal peace, light and love. While we mourn, we still have powerful work to do.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store