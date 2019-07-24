Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church
520 5th Street
Aurora, IL
Louise K. Stover


1928 - 2019
Louise K. Stover Obituary
Louise K. Stover, 90, of Aurora, passed away peacefully at her home on July 21, 2019. She was born February 19, 1928, daughter of Nicholas and Susan (Millin) Bach. Louise's 2 passions were collecting anything and everything and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by 2 cousins, Bessie Cobb and John"Jack" Richmond. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Louise is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, "Smokey". Funeral mass with be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 9am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 520 5th Street, Aurora. Following mass, burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. For Guestbook and directions visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019
