Louise Lins, 91, a longtime resident of Deerfield IL, passed away peacefully on Sept 2, 2020 in her Florida home comforted by family, Kelly caregivers and TrustBridge Hospice of Palm Beach FL. Louise was born in 1928 in Chicago IL to Alex and Helen Dombrowski. She attended Schubert Grammar School, Foreman High School and Loyola University all in Chicago. At Loyola, Louise met her husband Robert Lins and they made their home in Deerfield IL for over 65 years before retiring to Florida.



Louise is survived by daughters Patty Lins (Larry Sutter) of Houghton MI, Pamela Lins (Halsey Rodman) Brooklyn New York, and son-in-law Douglas Bakke, Sedro-Woolley, WA and grandchildren Tess, Robert and Lena. Preceding her in death was husband Robert ,daughter Karan and sister Eleanor. The family wishes to thank Kelly Caregivers and TrustBridge Hospice. Contributions in her memory can be made to TrustBridge Hospice.





