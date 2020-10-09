1/
Louise M. Cafasso
Louise M. Cafasso nee Cortiletti passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Fred for 50 years. Loving Mother of Elene Cafasso and Lynda Cafasso (Stephen Conroy). Dear Daughter of the late Bart and the late Augustina Cortiletti. Adoring Grandmother of Maria Mahnken, the late Joshua Conroy and David Conroy. Dear Sister of Gus (Jean) Cortiletti, the late Mona (the late Maurice) Powers and the late Charles Cortiletti. Fond Aunt of many Nieces and Nephews. Loving Mother-in-Law of Keith Mahnken and Stephen Conroy.

Former Assistant Principal, Teacher and Counselor in the Chicago Public Schools. Member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Gregorians, Nineteenth Century Club, American Opera Society, St. Giles CCW and Senior Club, Retired Teachers Association and the Oak Park Historical Society.

Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Due to Covid-19, Funeral Service will remain private. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Louise's personal tribute Website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook. If you wish to attend the Funeral Service, please contact Louise's Daughters. In lieu of flowers, donations to NAAF.org appreciated.

WE REQUIRE THAT ALL GUESTS ENTERING THE BUILDING WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
03:30 - 06:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
708.449.5300
