Louise M. Lowry, 85, of Mundelein, IL passed away at her home on Sunday, March 29, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Chicago on July 22, 1934 to Stephan and Elizabeth (Haas) Van De Merkt and attended Sauganash Elementary and Taft High Schools. Husband Duke Lowry preceded her in death in 1994 after 41 amazing years together, raising their three children, Bruce Lowry of Bellevue, WA, Cynthia (Steve Tillinghast) of Mundelein and Patricia Owen of Bellevue, WA. Residing at their home in Half Day, IL for 35 years, they built their business together, Cool 'n Cut Tools, Inc. (Northbrook IL) all the while laughing and loving life to its fullest. Everyone knew and loved Louise for her beautiful spirit and smile - she was strong in determination and always the optimist. She will be forever in our hearts. Surviving are her three children, nine grandchildren, Blake, Morgan, Brock & Beau Lowry, Steve & Brian Tillinghast, and Elizabeth, Christina & William Owen and four great grandchildren, brother Raymond Van De Merkt and many nieces, nephews and cousins. First born grandchild, Samantha Tillinghast Ahto, predeceased Louise in June 2019. Brothers Herb and Eugene Van De Merkt and sister Harriet Saxton also predeceased Louise.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, private services will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville with interment at Willow Lawn Memorial Park in Vernon Hills, IL. For info: 847-363-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in honor of Louise.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 2, 2020