|
|
Louise M. Sargent, nee Grbac, age 92; beloved wife of the late Roy E.; loving mother of Dawn (Rick) Winkelman, Debra (Bill) Mittelstaedt, Scott (Terri) Sargent, Jeffrey Sargent (Renee Angelico) and Mark Sargent; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Mohammed) Salah, Courtney (Jason) Damm, Caitlin (Ryan) Kappel, Matthew (Marcella) Sargent, Ted Paarlberg, Joshua Sargent and Denise Paarlberg; great-grandmother of Vanessa Ruiz, Addison and Ava Damm, Layla and Sophia Salah; fond sister of the late Luke Grbac and the late Rose Marie (the late Stanley) Wachowicz; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation, Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Friday, 9:15 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (turn north on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park to St. Celestine Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019