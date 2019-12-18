Home

The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
For more information about
Louise Sargent
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
Louise M. Sargent


1927 - 2019
Louise M. Sargent Obituary
Louise M. Sargent, nee Grbac, age 92; beloved wife of the late Roy E.; loving mother of Dawn (Rick) Winkelman, Debra (Bill) Mittelstaedt, Scott (Terri) Sargent, Jeffrey Sargent (Renee Angelico) and Mark Sargent; cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Mohammed) Salah, Courtney (Jason) Damm, Caitlin (Ryan) Kappel, Matthew (Marcella) Sargent, Ted Paarlberg, Joshua Sargent and Denise Paarlberg; great-grandmother of Vanessa Ruiz, Addison and Ava Damm, Layla and Sophia Salah; fond sister of the late Luke Grbac and the late Rose Marie (the late Stanley) Wachowicz; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation, Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Friday, 9:15 a.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave. (turn north on 76th Ave.) Elmwood Park to St. Celestine Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
