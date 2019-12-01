Home

Hursen Funeral Home - Hillside-Westchester
4001 West Roosevelt Road
Hillside-Westchester, IL 60162
(708) 547-8200
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Louise M. Tritt, formerly Vandivier, loving mother of Gayle (fiancé Joe Laudando) Janes, Kay, Steven & James (Elizabeth) Vandivier, proud grandmother of Denise (Paul) Nowak, Michele (fiancé Steve Daubaras) Christopher, Jessica (Cody) Lingle, Eric (Dayton) Vandivier, Jennifer (Michael) DiSanti & Kyra Vandivier; cherished great grandmother of Brett, Tyler, Weston, Hannah & Emmerson; dear sister of Kenneth (Arlene) and the late Robert (Barbara) Haines; fond mother-in-law of the late Judy Vandivier. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral service Tuesday at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to bestfriends.org. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
