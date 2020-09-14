1/
Louise M. Varnes
Louise M Varnes, nee Craine, 84, of Forest Park, formerly of Oak Park, on September 8. Beloved mother of Matt, Elaine, Dan (Christine), Rich, and Jeannette (Erik) Hess. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Brianna, Miriam, Steven, Melanie (dec.), Madeline, Emma, Andrew, and Eleanor. Great-grandmother of Aiden, Bailey, and Victoria. Survived by her brother Neil (Carol) Craine. Predeceased by parents Cornelius and Marie, sister Margaret, and brothers Joe, George, and John Craine. Cherished sister-in-law, aunt, friend, and co-worker to many. A celebration of her life and legacy will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 14, 2020.
September 12, 2020
Knew her over 50 years! Worked with her 19. Such a great lady!
Jay Champelli
Friend
