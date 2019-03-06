|
Louise M. Walski, age 88, of Aurora, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born July 20, 1930 in Frankfort, IL. Louise is survived by her daughters; Gayle (Paul) Kiefer and Julie Follett; grandchildren; Rebecca (Michael) Haling and Thomas D'Anza. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands; James Grove and Fred Walski, parents; Frank and Juliette Lamoine; and her siblings. Visitation at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 South Eola Road, Aurora, IL 60504 Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019