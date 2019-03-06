Home

Louise M. Walski, age 88, of Aurora, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born July 20, 1930 in Frankfort, IL. Louise is survived by her daughters; Gayle (Paul) Kiefer and Julie Follett; grandchildren; Rebecca (Michael) Haling and Thomas D'Anza. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands; James Grove and Fred Walski, parents; Frank and Juliette Lamoine; and her siblings. Visitation at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 701 South Eola Road, Aurora, IL 60504 Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
