Louise Milstein, of Glenview, Illinois, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was 92. She was born in Chicago, IL, on June 9, 1926 to William and Bela Mishlove. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Irving Milstein. She is survived by her children: daughter Elynor Berkowitz and her children Brian and Jennifer, her son Mark Milstein and his wife Marsha and their children Jason and Larry, her son Jeff Milstein and his wife Myrna and their children Michelle and Michael and her daughter Beilah Milstein. A special thanks to her nurse Margaret. Graveside service, Tuesday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Rimland, Collaborative Care for People with Autism, www.Rimland.org. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home , (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019