Louise N. Sofere, nee Bernardini; Beloved wife of the late Joseph T., Capt. C.P.D.; loving mother of Lisa C.P.D. (John) Ford DDS, Joseph A. (Sandra) and John R. C.P.D. (Laura); Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Michael, Joseph and Cristina; Caring sister of Marcella Mencotti; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers at funeral home on Monday 9:00 a.m. to St. Pascal Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Future inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com