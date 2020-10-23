1/
Louise N. Sofere
1941 - 2020
Louise N. Sofere, nee Bernardini; Beloved wife of the late Joseph T., Capt. C.P.D.; loving mother of Lisa C.P.D. (John) Ford DDS, Joseph A. (Sandra) and John R. C.P.D. (Laura); Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Michael, Joseph and Cristina; Caring sister of Marcella Mencotti; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers at funeral home on Monday 9:00 a.m. to St. Pascal Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Future inurnment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
OCT
26
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pascal Church
