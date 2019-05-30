Resources More Obituaries for Louise Jennifer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Louise Pehlke Jennifer

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jennifer Louise Pehlke died peacefully after a brief illness on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago surrounded by her family. Jennifer was born on October 23, 1968 in Chicago, the oldest of three children of Harold Richard and the late Phyllis Louise Pehlke. She is also survived by two brothers and their spouses, David Pehlke (Shelby French) and John Pehlke (Tina Zabel). Jennifer grew up in Chicago, Lincolnwood and Lake Forest. After graduating from Lake Forest High School, Jennifer attended the University of Kansas, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1990 and a Master of Arts in Literature in 1991. Jennifer earned a Master of Education from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1998. While working at American National Bank in Chicago, Jennifer met her beloved husband, Brian J. Zimmer, who survives her. Brian knew his charming and beautiful co-worker Jennifer was the love of his life the moment he met her. They were married in 1996. Jennifer was a devoted and loving wife and mother of their three children, Julia Mary, Greta Louise, and Charles Pehlke, who also survive her. Brian and their children were Jennifer's life. They will miss her forever. In addition, her loving nephews Mishamo and Kyle, and niece Sophie, will miss her deeply. Jennifer believed strongly in the importance of education, and she was extremely proud of her career in teaching. Jennifer's first teaching position was as a freshman English teacher at Waukegan High School from 1998-99. In 2000, she became an Adjunct Professor of English and Literature at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, and remained in that position until her death. Her students knew her as an amazing and dedicated teacher who would give them as much time and attention as they needed for them to succeed. Jennifer furthered her commitment to education by serving as a School Board Member for the Winnetka Public Schools District 36. She was also an active member of the Northern Suburban Special Education Board for several years. She was committed to making the Winnetka school district the best it could be for children of all abilities. Jennifer was a great friend, a voracious reader, and a lover of books. We will all miss her quick wit and amazing sense of humor, along with her beautiful smile and personality. Her many friends, co-workers and book clubs will not be the same without her. Details regarding Jennifer's memorial service will be announced at a later date. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries