Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise R. Peters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise R. Peters Obituary
Louise R. Peters, nee Klosinski, 91. Longtime resident of Edison Park. Beloved wife for 70 years to Ronald E. Peters. Loving mother of Randall, Esq. (Janet) Peters and Ronald (Janet) Peters. Proud grandmother of Alexis, Krista, Jessica, Justin, Molly, and the late Sean, Ann and Michael. Dear sister of Robert Klosinski and William (Mary Lou) Klosinski. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friend visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:00 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy) Chicago. Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Restoration Ministries, 253 E. 159th Street, Harvey, IL, 60426. Interment Saint Adalbert Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information, 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now