Louise R. Peters, nee Klosinski, 91. Longtime resident of Edison Park. Beloved wife for 70 years to Ronald E. Peters. Loving mother of Randall, Esq. (Janet) Peters and Ronald (Janet) Peters. Proud grandmother of Alexis, Krista, Jessica, Justin, Molly, and the late Sean, Ann and Michael. Dear sister of Robert Klosinski and William (Mary Lou) Klosinski. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friend visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:00 AM at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo (at Touhy) Chicago. Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Restoration Ministries, 253 E. 159th Street, Harvey, IL, 60426. Interment Saint Adalbert Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home. For further information, 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019