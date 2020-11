February 12, 1921-May 1, 2020



This next Birthday, my Mom would have been 100 years old. Thanksgiving was her favorite Holiday.



Remembering some of her achievements: golf champion, first woman to win the 5-gaited world championship horse shows in Chicago and New York (as an amateur)! Co-founder The Foundation for Hearing and Speech Rehabilitation. Most important you shared your love with me. With fond memories and forever in my thoughts.



John





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store