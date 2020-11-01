At a time of a Pandemic , Covid took away our Family Comforting you in a way that a true Italian Family does 10 months of not being with your presents and holding your hand.... but, only thru Our Family novenas with our Warrior’s of family and friends where you prayed upon and to know the angels who were taking care of you through our service helpers your nurses and your Doctors ...we applaud all of them and thank them thru the bottom of our Hearts ❤ You are at peace now Amen. As Auntie Rose comforted you and said “I will be ok , you shed a tear for her and new it was time to be with our Lord as she felt your Heart of Courage❣“ Ti Amo✝
Joseph and Carol Patete/CIMINO
Family