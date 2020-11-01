1/
Louise Saso
1940 - 2020
Louise "Jannet" Saso of Hillside, age 80; dear sister of Josephine "Rose"; preceded in death by five siblings; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Domitilla Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. www.conboywestchesterfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
NOV
3
Funeral
09:15 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Memories & Condolences

October 31, 2020
Auntie Jannet, thinking of you now and always. Wishing you were here. Remembering you, our times together with being young and old, with smiles and love. And a ocean full of tears.
Kisses to you and a big hug of Love, in Heaven. Marie Ellen Strode
Marie Strode
Family
October 31, 2020
Joseph and Carol Patete/CIMINO and Family Corinne n Joseph jr.
Family
October 31, 2020
Our Family from Caccamo Sicily to Hillside IL. “Till we meet again !” Ti Amo❤✝
Joseph and Carol Patete/CIMINO and Family Corinne n Joseph jr.
Family
October 31, 2020
A life full of memories Our Dear Aunt L. Jannet our Golden Girl ... you are truly missed.. May the perpetual light shine upon your soul..Always and forever The Cimino Family
At a time of a Pandemic , Covid took away our Family Comforting you in a way that a true Italian Family does 10 months of not being with your presents and holding your hand.... but, only thru Our Family novenas with our Warrior’s of family and friends where you prayed upon and to know the angels who were taking care of you through our service helpers your nurses and your Doctors ...we applaud all of them and thank them thru the bottom of our Hearts ❤ You are at peace now Amen. As Auntie Rose comforted you and said “I will be ok , you shed a tear for her and new it was time to be with our Lord as she felt your Heart of Courage❣“ Ti Amo✝
Joseph and Carol Patete/CIMINO
Family
October 30, 2020
BEAUTIFUL Auntie Jannet
Cheryl Reilly
Family
October 30, 2020
High school Pic
Cheryl Reilly
Family
October 30, 2020
The Saso Ladys
Cheryl Reilly
Family
October 30, 2020
We love and miss you so much. So hard to believe your gone. That wasn't the way we all wanted you to leave this place, without all of us by your side Auntie. This is so hard to take in without you by our side that you always were. I'm hoping that your Sisters came to receive you and bring you to heaven cause you were the best Angel in the hole world. We will never forget your kind heart to everyone in the famiky Auntie Jannet. "You were One of a Kind"
Now when I see Grandma Mary, Grandpa Phillip and Mom and Dad at Queen of Heaven ill see and take care of you to for the holidays and plan Sunday. I will Love You always. Live your niece and nephews Cheryl Reilly & John Sr and Johnny & Angelina. Prays Always.
You were always there for all us auntie and now it's your time to rest.. xoxo
Cheryl Reilly
Family
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
