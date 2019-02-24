Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Louise Stein nee Tigay. Loving wife of the late Rolf Stein. Beloved mother of David (Robin) Stein and Paul (Susan) Stein. Proud grandmother of Alana (Ken), Lindsey (Luke), Shawna (Joe), Jacqueline (Trevor) and Jessica. Devoted great grandmother of Maya, Isabel Rose, Jonah, Laila, Hailey, Brody, Parker, Savannah and Grayson. Services Monday 12 Noon at Oakwoods Cemetery Chapel, 1035 East 67th Street, Chicago. Memorials in her memory can be made to ORT America, 3701 Commercial Ave., Suite 13, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.waort.org or the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Dr., Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
