Louise T. Washagan, (nee Ebner). Devoted companion for 36 years to Frank Cwik. Loving mother of James Washagan and Steve(Karen) Washagan. Dear grandmother of Katherine and Kristin Washagan. Cherished sister of the late Frank(Rosemary) Ebner, Joe(Constance) Ebner, Julius(Lillian) Ebner, Herman(Pauline) Ebner, Margaret(Frank) Oswald, August(Ann) Ebner and Raymond(WW 2 Army Veteran) Ebner. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, February 17, 2020 9:15 a.m. from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel) to St. Jane de Chantal Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Mary Cemetery.
Visitation Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.
773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020