Louise W. Schaaf nee Burkle. The oldest person in Illinois at 113 1/2. Beloved wife of the late Erwin. Loving mother of Ruth (Peter) Arend and Henry (Gay) Schaaf. Grandmother of Gale (Dr. Paul) Bicek, Michael Arend, Dan (Sue) Wolff and Dennis (Sandy) Wolff. Great grandmother of Erin (Ken) Perry, Kristin (Brandon) Welch, Stephen (Alison) Bicek, Brian (Alicia) Bicek, Adrienne (Tim) Moeller, Ashley Arend, Chloey Wolff, Jack and Sydney Wolff. Great Great Grandmother of Ryan and Connor Perry, Aidan and Kyleigh Welch, Brooks and Lily Bicek, Benjamin and Mia Bicek. Louise loved baking, cooking, all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and was looking forward to the new great great grandchild. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, there will be a Memorial Service at a later date. Memorial donations to American Cancer Society or Lurie Childrens Hospital would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.