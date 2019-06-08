Home

More Obituaries for Louise Wilczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Wilczak

Louise Wilczak Obituary
Louise Marie Wilczak, died at the age of 81 on June 8th, 2018 in St. Petersburg, FL. Born in Chicago, IL., she lived and worked in Chicago, retiring from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. She moved to Clearwater, FL. in 2015. Family and friends remember her wit, charm and indomitable spirit with love on the anniversary of her death. Memorial contributions may be sent to Catholic Charities of the Greater Archdiocese of Chicago, 721 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL, 60654 312-655-7298.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 8, 2019
