Louise Zazula (nee Onesto), beloved wife of the late John Zazula; loving sister of Harold (Paola) Onesto, and preceded in death by siblings Rose Onesto, Joseph (Serene) Onesto, Arthur (Jean) Onesto, Fred (Gloria) Onesto, Ted (Erminia) Onesto, and Clarenda (George) Gaudio; dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road) Roselle, 60172 to St. Theresa Church, 455 N. Benton Street, Palatine, 60067 for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00-9:00 p.m. For information call (630) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019