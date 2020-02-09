Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lourdes A. Llorente, age 79, of Skokie. Beloved daughter of the late Rafael and Esperanza Llorente; loving sister of Cristina (Ed) Drost, Lina (the late Edmundo) Angeles, Jose Luis "Tom" (the late Teresita), Rolando (Enriquita), Margarita (Jose) Cobarrubias, and the late Rafael Jr., Diana (Paul) O'Malley, and Ernesto (Amelia); dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews; special aunt of Lisa (Gene) Edmond; cherished great-aunt of Diana, Eugene III, James, and Kathryn Lourdes. Visitation, Friday, February 14, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Saturday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Av., Skokie. Private Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
