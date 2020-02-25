Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
7800 McCarthy Rd
Palos Heights, IL
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd
7800 McCarthy Rd
Palos Heights, IL
Lowell L. Ladewig

Lowell L. Ladewig Obituary
Age 79 Longtime trusted Attorney and CPA in the Southwest Suburbs. Beloved husband of 57 years to Beverly Ladewig (nee Lohse).Devoted father of Julie (Robert) Young, Scott (Vicki) Ladewig, Gayle (Patrick) Gorman and Brian (Michelle) Ladewig. Proud grandfather of Michael, Ryan, Matthew, Kelly, Molly, Brett, Tim, C.J., P.J., Kaitlyn, Emily and Allison. Loving brother of the late Richard (Ruth), the late Shirley (late Mario) and the late Glenn (Betsy). Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Lying in State Thursday 9:00 a.m. until time of service 10:00 a.m. at Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 7800 McCarthy Rd, Palos Heights, IL. Interment First Lutheran Cemetery in Alsip. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020
