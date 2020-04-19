Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Loyal K. Park Jr.

Loyal K. Park Jr. Obituary
Loyal K. Park, Jr., age 89, formerly of Northfield, IL. Beloved husband of the late Agnes Park. Loving father of John M. Park (Pat), Kenneth R. Park (Vickie), and Mary Beth (William) Arnold. Fond grandfather of Kaeley (Ian) Byrne, Kellen and Kiera Park, Courtney Park, Matt and Jack Arnold. Loving great-grandfather of Rowan Byrne. Kind brother of the late Ronald Park (Deanna). Mr. Park greatly enjoyed his career as an educator and coach at Boston College, Harvard University, and as a former Director of Athletics at Loyola University of Chicago and Frostburg State University. In retirement, Mr. Park was a dedicated coach for the Northfield Park District and the Kenilworth Winnetka Baseball Association.

Due to the limitations and restrictions from COVID-19 a Funeral Mass will take place at a later date. Interment private.

www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
