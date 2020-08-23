Lu A'ku (aka Bernel A. Deransburg, III), 52; physics engineer, teacher, life-long resident of Chicago; died unexpectedly, July 27, 2020. Son of Bernel A. Deransburg, Jr. and Alice Theresa Deransburg (nee Brown), brother of Ecila (Terry) Deransburg-Cook, uncle of Kieran and Tierra Cook. A graduate of Morgan Park H.S., Lu earned his B.S. in Physics Engineering from DePaul University and his Master's in Education. He worked for Motorola, Cherry Corp., and Bit 7 before becoming a teacher Chicago Public Schools doing what he loved: helping kids understand and embrace science. He made many trips to Africa and Brazil. He learned to speak the African dialect Wolof and had begun to learn Portuguese. Lu was "Tech Support" and tutor to many. A kind and generous spirit, Lu held a special place in his heart for the homeless, carrying and distributing backpacks of essentials as he saw the need. Until his dying day, Lu sought the face and voice of God. Private memorial service, when it is safe for family and friends to travel. Donations may be made by check or money order: Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerror Gordo, Decatur, IL 62522. Please write "Love, Lu" in the memo line. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com
.